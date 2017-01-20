版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 21日 星期六 00:37 BJT

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments

Jan 20 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐