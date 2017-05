Jan 20 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS FOURTH AMENDMENT INCREASED AGGREGATE MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT BORROWINGS BY $18.0 MILLION TO A TOTAL OF $73.0 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2jxZqJa Further company coverage: