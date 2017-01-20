BRIEF-Merck announces license agreement resolving Keytruda patent litigation

Jan 20 Merck & Co Inc -
* Merck announces settlement and license agreement resolving
Keytruda (pembrolizumab) patent litigation
* Under settlement and license agreement, company will make
a one-time payment of $625 million to Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant
legal proceedings
* $625 million payment will be recorded in company's
fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* The expense will be excluded from merck's non-gaap results
* Parties also agreed to dismiss all claims in relevant
legal proceedings.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: