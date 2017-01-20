BRIEF-Resolute Energy to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 mln

Jan 20 Resolute Energy Corp :
* Resolute Energy Corp - on Jan 17 unit entered into a
purchase and sale agreement to sell New Mexico oil and gas
properties in Lea County for $15 million
* Resolute Energy Corp - under terms of PSA, buyer has
deposited an amount equal to 10% of purchase price, or $1.5
million, with Resolute Southwest
* Resolute Energy Corp - New Mexico sale will be effective
as of October 1, 2016
* Proceeds of sale will be used to reduce amounts
outstanding under company's revolving credit facility- SEC
filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2kbreGy)
