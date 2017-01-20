版本:
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance

Jan 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance

* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, 2017, Brian J. Lee, will become controller and chief accounting officer - SEC filing

* Goldman Sachs Group - Alan M. Cohen, currently executive vice president and global head of compliance of registrant, will step down from that position Source text - bit.ly/2k9C7EC Further company coverage:
