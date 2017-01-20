BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Sarah Smith to become global head of compliance

Jan 20 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah
Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become
EVP and global head of compliance
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, 2017, Brian
J. Lee, will become controller and chief accounting officer -
SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs Group - Alan M. Cohen, currently executive
vice president and global head of compliance of registrant, will
step down from that position
Source text - bit.ly/2k9C7EC
Further company coverage: