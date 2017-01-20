BRIEF-Corium International says enters extended agreement with P&G

Jan 20 Corium International Inc
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter &
Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply
agreement dated june 30, 2014
* Corium International Inc - amendment extends term of
supply agreement through april 30, 2017
* Corium International Inc - agreement amends pricing
provisions of supply agreement
* Corium International - pursuant to agreement, as amended ,
co produces, supplies to P&G oral care products sold under brand
name crest Whitestrips
Source text - bit.ly/2jyiqYa
Further company coverage: