版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 21日 星期六 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Corium International says enters extended agreement with P&G

Jan 20 Corium International Inc

* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014

* Corium International Inc - amendment extends term of supply agreement through april 30, 2017

* Corium International Inc - agreement amends pricing provisions of supply agreement

* Corium International - pursuant to agreement, as amended , co produces, supplies to P&G oral care products sold under brand name crest Whitestrips Source text - bit.ly/2jyiqYa Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐