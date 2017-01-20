BRIEF-Bioptix says to streamline workforce, review strategic alternatives

Jan 20 Bioptix Inc
* Bioptix announces streamlining of workforce
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for
business
* Bioptix Inc - will terminate certain employees associated
with september 2016 acquisition of its subsidiary, bioptix
diagnostics
* Bioptix Inc - commenced terminations on January 16, 2017
and terminations are expected to be completed within 30 days
* Company may pay severance benefits in certain
circumstances of up to one month base salary
