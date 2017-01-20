BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb and Ono pharmaceutical enters license agreement with Merck

Jan 20 Bristol-myers Squibb Co -

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation

* Merck to pay Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono royalties on global sales of keytruda through 2026, and lump-sum payment of $625 million

* Agreement ends all global patent-infringement litigation against Merck's sale of keytruda

* Merck is also obligated to pay ongoing royalties on global sales of keytruda of 6.5% from Jan 1, 2017 through Dec 31, 2023

* Companies have also granted certain rights to each other under their respective patent portfolios pertaining to PD-1

* Merck is also obligated to pay ongoing royalties on global sales of keytruda 2.5% from January 1, 2024 through Dec 31, 2026

* Royalties pertaining to PD-1 to be shared between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively

* Royalties will be shared between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively