BRIEF-Bristol-Myers squibb and Ono pharmaceutical enters license agreement with Merck

Jan 20 Bristol-myers Squibb Co -
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter
settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1
antibody patent litigation
* Merck to pay Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono royalties on
global sales of keytruda through 2026, and lump-sum payment of
$625 million
* Agreement will result in dismissal with prejudice of all
patent litigation between companies pertaining to keytruda
* Agreement ends all global patent-infringement litigation
against Merck's sale of keytruda
* Merck is also obligated to pay ongoing royalties on global
sales of keytruda of 6.5% from Jan 1, 2017 through Dec 31, 2023
* Companies have also granted certain rights to each other
under their respective patent portfolios pertaining to PD-1
* Merck is also obligated to pay ongoing royalties on global
sales of keytruda 2.5% from January 1, 2024 through Dec 31, 2026
* Royalties pertaining to PD-1 to be shared between
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation,
respectively
* Royalties will be shared between Bristol-Myers Squibb and
Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: