BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation

Jan 20 Resmed Inc

* Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation

* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party

* Resmed Inc - BMC and 3B will pay royalties to Resmed

* Resmed Inc - Resmed makes one-time payment to 3B to resolve Florida litigation

* Resmed Inc - BMC and 3B will be permitted to sell their existing products in exchange for royalty payments to Resmed

* Five-Year agreement between three companies resolves all pending litigation before U.S. International Trade Commission

* Resmed Inc - Resmed will make a one-time settlement payment to 3B to close Florida litigation between two parties

* Resmed - Agreement between 3 companies also resolves lawsuits pending in District Court in Florida and California, foreign litigation in China, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
