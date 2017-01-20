BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation

Jan 20 Resmed Inc
* Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of
liability or wrongdoing by any party
* Resmed Inc - BMC and 3B will pay royalties to Resmed
* Resmed Inc - Resmed makes one-time payment to 3B to
resolve Florida litigation
* Resmed Inc - BMC and 3B will be permitted to sell their
existing products in exchange for royalty payments to Resmed
* Five-Year agreement between three companies resolves all
pending litigation before U.S. International Trade Commission
* Resmed Inc - Resmed will make a one-time settlement
payment to 3B to close Florida litigation between two parties
* Resmed - Agreement between 3 companies also resolves
lawsuits pending in District Court in Florida and California,
foreign litigation in China, Germany
