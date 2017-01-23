版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Cellectis studies safety in new car architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions

Jan 23 Cellectis SA :

* Cellectis studies safety in new CAR architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
