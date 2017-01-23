版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 14:23 BJT

BRIEF-Xiaomi's Hugo Barra to leave the company - Facebook post

Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company

