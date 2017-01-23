版本:
BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance

Jan 23 Teekay Lng Partners Lp :

* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021

