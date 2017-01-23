版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 18:01 BJT

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US

Jan 23 Consilium AB :

* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:

