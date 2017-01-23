版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 16:06 BJT

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue

Jan 23 Norwegian Air

* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23

* Following investor meetings, a sek denominated senior unsecured bond transaction with a 3.5 year tenor and issue size up to SEK 1 billion ($113.09 million) may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8429 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐