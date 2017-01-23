BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue

BRIEF-Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors
* Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors
Jan 23 Norwegian Air
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
* Following investor meetings, a sek denominated senior unsecured bond transaction with a 3.5 year tenor and issue size up to SEK 1 billion ($113.09 million) may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8429 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.