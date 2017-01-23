版本:
BRIEF-Targa resources corp expands premier permian footprint with acquisition of delaware and midland basin assets

Jan 23 Targa Resources Corp :

* Targa Resources Corp expands premier permian footprint with acquisition of Delaware and Midland basin assets

* Targa will pay initial cash consideration of $565 million for membership interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
