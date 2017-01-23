BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining says production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated by end of Q1

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Red Eagle Mining Corp :
* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia
* Red Eagle Mining - initial poor ground conditions encountered, resulting in slower mining rates, modestly greater dilution than planned at santa rosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer