版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining says production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated by end of Q1

Jan 23 Red Eagle Mining Corp :

* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia

* Red Eagle Mining - initial poor ground conditions encountered, resulting in slower mining rates, modestly greater dilution than planned at santa rosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
