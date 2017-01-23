版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-Biolase announces the FDA clearance and worldwide launch of its new Epic Pro diode laser system

Jan 23 Biolase Inc

* Biolase announces the FDA clearance and worldwide launch of its new Epic Pro(tm) diode laser system

* Epic Pro laser system can now be sold in U.S

* Says worldwide launch is now underway with systems available for delivery in U.S. and select international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
