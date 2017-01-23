BRIEF-SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license

Jan 23 SenesTech Inc

* SenesTech and Neogen mutually agree to terminate Neogen Technology license

* SenesTech - Termination gives co control of all intellectual property related to commercialization rights of its contrapest rodent control product

* Under terms of original agreement neogen made certain payments to SenesTech

* SenesTech has agreed to reimburse Neogen's certain payments and to buy out Neogen for a total of $1 million