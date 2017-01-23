版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Lee Enterprises files for mixed shelf of up to $750 mln - SEC filing

Jan 23 Lee Enterprises Inc

* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

