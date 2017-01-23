版本:
2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics' CEO Pat Krishnan resigns

Jan 23 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing

* Theodore Farnsworth was appointed by board as company's chief executive officer Source text: (bit.ly/2j4CxLC) Further company coverage:
