版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Targa Resources commences public offering of common stock

Jan 23 Targa Resources Corp :

* Targa Resources Corp commences public offering of common stock

* Says offering 7.00 million common shares

* Targa Resources - to use proceeds from offering to fund portion of initial purchase price of acquisition of interests of outrigger delaware operating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐