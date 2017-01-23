版本:
2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Yatra Online files for resale of 6.3 mln ordinary shares

Jan 23 Yatra Online Inc :

* Files for resale of 6.3 million ordinary shares - SEC filing

* Yatra Online Inc says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling shareholders Source text: (bit.ly/2iUS6ub) Further company coverage:
