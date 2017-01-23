版本:
BRIEF-Ramaco Resources sees IPO of 6 mln shares

Jan 23 Ramaco Resources Inc :

* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing

* Ramaco Resources Inc says it is selling 3.8 million shares of common stock in the IPO, while selling stockholders are selling 2.2 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2iV02LS) Further company coverage:
