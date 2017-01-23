BRIEF-Ramaco Resources sees IPO of 6 mln shares

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Ramaco Resources Inc :
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing
* Ramaco Resources Inc says it is selling 3.8 million shares of common stock in the IPO, while selling stockholders are selling 2.2 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2iV02LS) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer