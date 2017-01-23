版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial files for potential mixed shelf size not disclosed

Jan 23 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :

* Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed Source text:(bit.ly/2j56FX9) Further company coverage:
