BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income regulations

Jan 23 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income regulations

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - closely monitoring developments from new administration, aware of memorandum issued on Jan 20 by White House chief of staff

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - aware of memorandum by White House chief of staff regarding a regulatory freeze pending review

* Suncoke Energy Partners - believe qualifying income regulations issued by IRS on Jan 19, but not yet published in federal register do not constitute emergency regulations

* Suncoke Energy Partners - evaluating options for engaging with IRS to address co's concerns with scope of proposed qualifying income regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: