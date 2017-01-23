版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income regulations

Jan 23 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income regulations

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - closely monitoring developments from new administration, aware of memorandum issued on Jan 20 by White House chief of staff

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - aware of memorandum by White House chief of staff regarding a regulatory freeze pending review

* Suncoke Energy Partners - believe qualifying income regulations issued by IRS on Jan 19, but not yet published in federal register do not constitute emergency regulations

* Suncoke Energy Partners - evaluating options for engaging with IRS to address co's concerns with scope of proposed qualifying income regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐