BRIEF-Spherix Inc provides update on infringement case against Uniden

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Spherix Inc
* Spherix Inc says provides update to shareholders
* Spherix Inc says in its infringement case against Uniden, parties have settled litigation and Uniden has taken a license
* Spherix Inc says company's appeal of patent invalidity at patent trial and appeal board will continue without Uniden as a party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer