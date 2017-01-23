版本:
BRIEF-Spherix Inc provides update on infringement case against Uniden

Jan 23 Spherix Inc

* Spherix Inc says provides update to shareholders

* Spherix Inc says in its infringement case against Uniden, parties have settled litigation and Uniden has taken a license

* Spherix Inc says company's appeal of patent invalidity at patent trial and appeal board will continue without Uniden as a party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
