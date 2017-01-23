版本:
BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix(tm) resubmits NDA for Dextenza(tm)

Jan 23 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular Therapeutix(tm) resubmits NDA for Dextenza(tm) for the treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - resubmitted NDA in response to a complete response letter (crl) company received from FDA in July 2016

* Ocular Therapeutix - complete response letter from FDA in July 2016 identified items pertaining to deficiencies in manufacturing process and controls

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - believes that FDA review period of NDA resubmission will be up to two months if a class 1 designation is received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
