BRIEF-Finjan files complaint against Avast

Jan 23 Finjan Holdings Inc :

* Finjan files complaint against Avast

* Finjan is suing Avast for breach of contract and breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing

* Finjan is suing both Avast and average for willful infringement of Finjan's patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
