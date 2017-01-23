版本:
BRIEF-Orbital ATK receives $50 mln in orders

Jan 23 Orbital ATK Inc :

* Orbital ATK receives $50 million in orders to supply ammunition to U.S. Army and international allies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
