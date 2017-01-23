BRIEF-Swift energy sees 2017 capital budget of $85.0 to $95.0 mln

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Swift Energy Co :
* Sees 2017 capital budget of $85.0 - $95.0 million
* Swift Energy Co sees 2017 annual net production of approximately 47.5 - 49.5 BCFE
* Swift Energy Co- company plans to run one rig in Eagle Ford to complete twelve wells in 2017
* Gas volumes to account for approximately 85 pct of 2017 annual net production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer