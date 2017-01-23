BRIEF-Swift energy sees 2017 capital budget of $85.0 to $95.0 mln

Jan 23 Swift Energy Co :

* Sees 2017 capital budget of $85.0 - $95.0 million

* Swift Energy Co sees 2017 annual net production of approximately 47.5 - 49.5 BCFE

* Swift Energy Co- company plans to run one rig in Eagle Ford to complete twelve wells in 2017

* Gas volumes to account for approximately 85 pct of 2017 annual net production