公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-Harsco Corp announces multi-year contracts for steel mill services in China and Brazil

Jan 23 Harsco Corp :

* Harsco Corp says two multi-year contracts for steel mill services in China and Brazil totaling more than $100 million over their duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
