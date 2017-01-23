版本:
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals says awarded Canadian patent for proprietary iontophoretic formulation

Jan 23 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals - awarded Canadian patent for proprietary iontophoretic formulation and use of formulation for ocular delivery of dexamethasone phosphate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
