2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-DCP Midstream Partners changes ticker to 'DCP' from 'DPM'

Jan 23 DCP Midstream Lp

* DCP Midstream Partners LP says name change to DCP Midstream and ticker change from DPM to DCP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
