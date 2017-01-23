版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Opko Health CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 8,600 shares of co's common stock on Jan 20

Jan 23 Opko Health Inc :

* Opko Health Inc CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 8,600 shares of Co's common stock on Jan 20 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2iV1G00) Further company coverage:
