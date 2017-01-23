BRIEF-WiLAN subsidiaries enter into license agreements with Nanya Technology

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Wi-Lan Inc :
* Wi-Lan - Co's units, North Star Innovations, Inc, PLL Technologies, Inc., have entered into patent license agreements with Nanya Technology Corporation
* Consideration to be paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreements are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer