BRIEF-WiLAN subsidiaries enter into license agreements with Nanya Technology

Jan 23 Wi-Lan Inc :

* Wi-Lan - Co's units, North Star Innovations, Inc, PLL Technologies, Inc., have entered into patent license agreements with Nanya Technology Corporation

* Consideration to be paid to WiLAN and all other terms of license agreements are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
