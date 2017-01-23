版本:
BRIEF-IC Power sees U.S. IPO of 25.9 mln ordinary shares priced at $12-$15/shr

Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* IC Power sees IPO of 25.9 million ordinary shares

* IC Power sees its IPO of 25.9 million ordinary shares priced between $12-$15 per share

* Ic Power - Upon completion of IPO, Kenon Holdings will continue to control about 75.5 percent of the aggregate voting power of co's ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/2kjc3Lq Further company coverage:
