BRIEF-International Game Technology says unit to undertake $15 mln expansion at its Lakeland, Florida facility

Jan 23 International Game Technology PLC

* International Game Technology PLC - unit will undertake $15 million expansion to house new instant ticket press at its Lakeland, Florida facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
