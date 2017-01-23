版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sunesis Pharma announces clinical and regulatory updates to SNS-062 and vosaroxin programs

Jan 23 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis pharmaceuticals announces clinical and regulatory updates to SNS-062 and vosaroxin programs

* Phase 1B/2 study in patients with advanced B-cell malignancies to begin dosing in first half of 2017

* FDA review of investigational new drug application for SNS-062 complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐