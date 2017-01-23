版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Aptose prioritizes development of CG'806 first-in class FLT3/BTK Inhibitor

Jan 23 Aptose Biosciences Inc

* Will prioritize resources toward development of CG'806 for patients with FLT3-driven acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

* Will temporarily delay clinical activities with APTO-253, a Phase 1 stage compound for AML

* Company does not intend to continue to provide preliminary results in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐