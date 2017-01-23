版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Resverlogix provides groundbreaking results in patients with severe kidney impairments

Jan 23 Resverlogix Corp

* Announced preliminary results from New Zealand based Phase 1 trial with severe kidney (renal) impaired patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐