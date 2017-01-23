版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Kroger family of stores hiring 10,000 employees

Jan 23 Kroger Co :

* Kroger family of stores hiring 10,000 employees

* Says company also announced that its total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
