BRIEF-Fura Emeralds names Devidas Shetty CEO

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Fura Emeralds Inc :
* Appointment of Devidas Shetty as president and chief executive officer of company effective immediately
* Appointment of Shetty follows resignation of Jaime Lalinde as president & chief executive officer of Fura
* Fura Emeralds Inc- Lalinde will remain a member of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer