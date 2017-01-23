版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Fura Emeralds names Devidas Shetty CEO

Jan 23 Fura Emeralds Inc :

* Appointment of Devidas Shetty as president and chief executive officer of company effective immediately

* Appointment of Shetty follows resignation of Jaime Lalinde as president & chief executive officer of Fura

* Fura Emeralds Inc- Lalinde will remain a member of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐