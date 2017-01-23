版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance announce intention to commence private placement of $150 mln of their 85/8 senior notes

Jan 23 Ferrellgas Partners Lp :

* Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance announce intention to commence private placement of $150 million of their 85/8 senior notes due 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2jhalbK Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐