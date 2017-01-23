版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Inovalon announces agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to support outcome-based contracting

Jan 23 Inovalon Holdings Inc :

* Inovalon announces agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to support outcome-based contracting

* Inovalon Holdings Inc - has entered into an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

