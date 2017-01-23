版本:
BRIEF-Century communities to offer an additional $50 mln of its 6.875 pct senior notes due 2022

Jan 23 Century Communities Inc :

* On Jan. 23, co launched its offering of an additional $50 million of its 6.875 pct senior notes due 2022

* Century Communities Inc- intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2jIL2y3) Further company coverage:
