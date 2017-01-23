版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announces research collaboration with Domain Therapeutics in immuno-oncology

Jan 23 Merck Kgaa

* Merck kgaa, darmstadt, germany, announces research collaboration with domain therapeutics in immuno-oncology

* Merck kgaa - collaboration plans to explore promise of adenosine receptor antagonists and develop novel compounds to potentially use in new combination immunotherapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
