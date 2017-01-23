版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Omega Protein sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share

Jan 23 Omega Protein Corp

* Omega protein establishes quarterly dividend program

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
