BRIEF-Terraform Global, Brookfield Asset Management enter exclusivity agreement

* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform Global announces exclusivity agreement with Brookfield Asset Management regarding potential transaction
* Terraform Global - agreed to negotiate exclusively with Brookfield in connection with a potential business combination between company and Brookfield
* Terraform Global Inc - prior to entering into exclusivity agreement, company received a revised bid letter from Brookfield
* In its letter, Brookfield proposed four possible transactions, none of which is subject to any financing condition
* Terraform Global Inc - has entered into a memorandum of understanding with SunEdison
* Terraform Global - under terms, Brookfield would either acquire 100 pct co for $4.35/share or replace sunedison as sponsor, purchase 50.1 pct of outstanding shares for $4.25/share
* Terraform Global - co's board approved MoU upon recommendation of independent members who do not also serve on board of directors of Terraform Power
* Terraform Global Inc - MoU outlines potential separate settlements of claims between SunEdison and company and SunEdison, Terraform Power
* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms in MoU, SunEdison to get 25 pct of total consideration paid to all of company's shareholders
* Terraform Global - SunEdison MoU contains certain non-binding proposed settlement terms to resolve complex legal relationship between co and SunEdison
* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms, SunEdison would receive consideration equal to 25 pct of total consideration paid to co's shareholders
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer