BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development says on Jan 17 issued, sold 2.3 mln shares

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse Resource Development - on Jan 17 co issued, sold 2.3 million shares of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, at offering price of $15.00 /share
* Wildhorse Resource Development- received proceeds of $32.6 million, were used to repay outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility - SEC filing
* Issued and sold the 2.3 million shares in connection with company's initial public offering Source text: (bit.ly/2joHiAR) Further company coverage:
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer