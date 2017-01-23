版本:
BRIEF-XL Catlin obtains final approval to establish an onshore reinsurance branch in India

Jan 23 Xl Group Ltd :

* XL Catlin obtains final approval to establish an onshore reinsurance branch in India

* XL Group Ltd- operation, which will be based in mumbai and provide treaty and facultative reinsurance, will be led by Joseph Augustine as branch CEO
